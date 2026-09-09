A 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another boy of the same age at least four times following a dispute over kite flying in Faridabad’s Karuna colony on Monday, leaving the victim critically injured, police said on Tuesday.

Faridabad boy, 12, allegedly stabs another four times over kite dispute

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The incident took place around 1pm when the two neighbours were flying kites from the terraces of their respective houses, police said. Investigators said one of the boys snapped the thread of the other’s kite, angering him.

The boy who lost his kite allegedly abused and assaulted the victim in a bylane after coming downstairs to collect it, police said. Irked by the assault, the other boy went inside his house, brought a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the victim at least four times in the abdomen, they added.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the injured boy’s family members rushed out after hearing his cries and found him bleeding.

“They immediately rushed him to the Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment, but looking at his critical condition, doctors referred him to a better centre, following which he was shifted to a private hospital in Sector 19,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said doctors performed surgeries for the stab wounds, which had also ruptured the boy’s intestines. “The injured boy’s statement could not be recorded, as his condition was still critical. On his family’s statement, an FIR under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kheri Pul police station on Tuesday,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said doctors performed surgeries for the stab wounds, which had also ruptured the boy’s intestines. “The injured boy’s statement could not be recorded, as his condition was still critical. On his family’s statement, an FIR under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kheri Pul police station on Tuesday,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The child in conflict with law remained with his family members, Yadav added.

To be sure, under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, a child aged 16 or above accused of a heinous offence can, subject to the Juvenile Justice Board’s preliminary assessment, be dealt with under provisions applicable to adults. A 12-year-old remains within the juvenile justice framework and is dealt with by the Juvenile Justice Board.