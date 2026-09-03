The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) on Wednesday imposed fines totalling ₹14.45 lakh on five prominent food outlets in NIT Faridabad for alleged food safety and hygiene violations, officials said.

Faridabad civic body fines 5 food outlets ₹14.45L over hygiene violations

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They added that the action followed surprise inspections by MCF’s health department teams, which focused on cleanliness, food storage and handling, kitchen conditions, and food preparation arrangements.

A health department official said, “The inspections revealed several violations, including uncovered food, poor sanitation in parts of the premises, and kitchen staff handling food without gloves.”

According to officials, two prominent food establishments located at the Pacific Mall and the Fruit Garden were penalised ₹6 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively. Three other outlets were fined a total of ₹6.45 lakh, bringing the overall penalty amount to ₹14.45 lakh.

The inspection team, officials said, found that the Fruit Gardenestablishment was repeatedly reusing cooking oil. They added that garbage was lying in some locations on its premises, which caused a foul smell.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the violations were viewed seriously as poor hygiene and improper food handling can pose a direct risk to consumers. The restaurant operators were directed to immediately rectify the deficiencies and ensure that food is stored and prepared in hygienic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the violations were viewed seriously as poor hygiene and improper food handling can pose a direct risk to consumers. The restaurant operators were directed to immediately rectify the deficiencies and ensure that food is stored and prepared in hygienic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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The health department also instructed establishments to keep food items properly covered, maintain cleanliness in kitchens and other food-preparation areas, and ensure that staff follow basic hygiene practices, including wearing gloves when handling food.

“There will be zero tolerance for negligence that puts public health at risk,” the official quoted above said, adding that establishments found violating food safety norms during subsequent inspections would face further action.