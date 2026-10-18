Faridabad man arrested for running over cyclist, leaving him trapped under car for 10 minutes

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Faridabad on Sunday for allegedly running over a cyclist in Sector 85 and leaving him trapped beneath the car for around 10 minutes before fleeing the spot, police said.

Faridabad police arrested a 51-year-old driver after a car hit labourer Sanjeev Kumar in Sector 85, leaving him trapped underneath for 10 minutes with serious injuries.

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The incident occurred in C-Block at around 6.45pm on Thursday, when the victim, a labourer returning home from work, was seriously injured.

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The injured man was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Munger district. Kumar lives with his family in BPTP, Sector 85.

Police said that CCTV footage from the street showed the car ramming into the cyclist at high speed. The impact of the collision immediately threw the victim under the car. The driver allegedly moved the car back and forth before abandoning it and fleeing the spot, police officers said.

According to the family, Kumar remained trapped beneath the vehicle for about 10 minutes before people managed to pull him out. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim suffered serious injuries to his spine, head, neck, chin and both knees, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim suffered serious injuries to his spine, head, neck, chin and both knees, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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In her complaint, the victim’s wife, Puspa Devi, alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police, however, said their investigation had ruled out drunk driving.

An FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kherki Pul police station following the wife’s complaint.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.