1 killed, 4 injured after DTC e-bus rams into five vehicles in Delhi's Anand Parbat

An electric Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed a series of vehicles—three two-wheelers, an e-rickshaw and a cycle-rickshaw—in Anand Parbat on Saturday morning, killing a 40-year-old man riding one of the two-wheelers and injuring four others, police said. The accident triggered chaos and left locals and passersby enraged, as they allegedly resorted to stone pelting. (Ishant Chauhan/HT)

The bus driver, a 26-year-old woman, immediately fled the spot but was apprehended later and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death, police said. Police said they are analysing CCTV footage from the area and undertaking a mechanical inspection of the vehicle to ascertain the cause of the fatal chain of crashes.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said Atul Bhardwaj, 40, died on the spot, while the pillion rider, Bhushan Kumar, 38, sustained injuries. Both worked at a garment shop in Karol Bagh and were headed to their workplace at the time of the mishap, the police said.

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DCP Singh said that the accident took place at about 10.15am at Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road-Ram Swaroop Vidhyarthi Marg T-Point, near the Military Road bus stop in Anand Parbat. Upon receiving a call regarding the incident, a team from the DBG Road police station reached the scene. The police personnel found that a DTC had hit two scooters, one motorcycle, an e-rickshaw and a cycle-rickshaw.

“The body of Bhardwaj was shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital mortuary for an autopsy. We registered a case under the relevant sections of law and apprehended the woman DTC bus driver, Renu Bala, who is from Fatehabad, Haryana,” the DCP said.

The other persons injured in the incident were identified as Rakesh, 48, who was riding the other scooter, motorcycle rider Deepak, 34, and rickshaw driver Dhruv Kumar Mishra, 56. The injured people were admitted to two separate hospitals for medical attention. Their condition is stated to be out of danger and stable.

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The accident triggered chaos and left locals and passersby enraged, as they allegedly resorted to stone pelting. The windows of the bus were damaged in the alleged stone pelting, the police said.

A purported video clip showing the damaged green electric bus, with at least two two-wheelers stuck under its front portion, surfaced on social media. Some police personnel were also seen present around the scene in the video.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.