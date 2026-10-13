DTC plans solar power systems for Delhi's bus depots to reduce electricity expenditure, generating non-fare revenue

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans to install solar power systems at its depots, terminals and office buildings to reduce electricity expenditure and explore avenues for generating non-fare revenue, officials said on Tuesday. The proposal is part of a broader effort to identify alternative revenue streams for the transport corporation while improving the energy efficiency of its operations. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Officials said that the DTC board has given in-principle approval to explore the solarisation of its depots and office buildings and assess their potential for installing solar power systems.

The proposal is part of a broader effort to identify alternative revenue streams for the transport corporation while improving the energy efficiency of its operations.

The plan in motion The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) will assess the solarisation potential of DTC depots and associated infrastructure, officials aware of the matter said.

The board has also authorised the DTC managing director to make further decisions regarding the implementation framework, modalities, tender conditions, and other operational arrangements for the proposed initiative.

The move is aimed at reducing the corporation's electricity bills while exploring ways to monetise its infrastructure beyond passenger fares.

DTC has a network of depots, terminals and administrative buildings that could potentially be used for rooftop solar installations. Depending on technical feasibility, available roof space, and electricity consumption at individual facilities, solar power generated at these locations could meet part of the corporation's energy requirements, officials said.

The corporation could also explore arrangements under which private developers finance, install and maintain solar power systems, with DTC benefiting from lower electricity costs or receiving lease payments for the use of its premises.

However, there has been no decision on the number of locations to be covered, the proposed solar capacity, the investment required, or the revenue expected from the initiative.

These details are likely to emerge after the assessment and preparation of the implementation framework, officials said.