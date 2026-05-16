Faridabad man murdered for protesting daughter’s harassment

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his 51-year-old neighbour to death after he protested the repeated harassment of his daughter, police said on Friday, adding that there were multiple injury marks on the victim’s body. Police said the accused had been harassing and following the victim’s daughter for some time. (Photo for representation)

Police said the accused murdered the neighbour so that he could not create any hindrance in approaching his 19-year-old daughter.

The deceased was a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and lived with his wife, two daughter and a son in Sector-16A, police added.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and came to light by the same night after police arrested the 24-year-old accused. The body was recovered by 2.30am on Friday from a jungle nearby.

Police said the accused had been harassing and following the victim’s daughter for some time.

Investigators said that the accused created a ruckus outside their residence on Thursday afternoon, following which the victim and his relatives came out and scolded him. The family after assaulted the accused when he hurled abuses.

Later in the evening, the accused took the victim out for a conversation, after which he went missing, police added.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said that the victim’s family members alerted police about the incident.

“After he went missing, the family tried to locate him but failed. They reached the suspect’s residence who tried to mislead them. He later confessed of murdering Mukesh during interrogation,” he said.

Yadav said that that on suspect’s indication, police recovered the victim’s body in a nearby jungle. “On complaint of deceased’s nephew, we have registered a murder case against the suspect at Saran police station on Friday after which he was arrested,” he said, adding the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.