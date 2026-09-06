Faridabad woman held for allegedly extorting businessman over private photos

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly extorting money from a 47-year-old businessman by threatening to leak his private photographs on social media, police said on Saturday.
According to Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, the woman lives on rent with her family since five years in a property owned by the businessman in Old Faridabad. “Over the time, the woman and the man developed a relationship and she allegedly recorded private videos and photos of the man,” Yadav said.
The victim, in his complaint, allegedly said that the woman started threatening him to pay money or she will upload his photos on social media and also share them with his wife. “She also stopped paying the monthly rent for the house,” he said.
The woman demanded ₹4 lakh from the victim in return for not sharing his photos, police said.
Later, the victim shared everything with his wife, who registered a complaint on Thursday. An FIR was registered against the woman under sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Old Faridabad police station.
On Thursday, she was arrested while taking money from the victim at a restaurant, police said, adding that the money was also recovered from her possession.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.