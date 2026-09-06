Faridabad woman held for allegedly extorting businessman over private photos

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly extorting money from a 47-year-old businessman by threatening to leak his private photographs on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who lived with her family in the businessman’s Old Faridabad property, allegedly stopped paying rent while demanding the money. (File photo)

According to Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, the woman lives on rent with her family since five years in a property owned by the businessman in Old Faridabad. “Over the time, the woman and the man developed a relationship and she allegedly recorded private videos and photos of the man,” Yadav said.

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The victim, in his complaint, allegedly said that the woman started threatening him to pay money or she will upload his photos on social media and also share them with his wife. “She also stopped paying the monthly rent for the house,” he said.

The woman demanded ₹4 lakh from the victim in return for not sharing his photos, police said.

Later, the victim shared everything with his wife, who registered a complaint on Thursday. An FIR was registered against the woman under sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Old Faridabad police station.

On Thursday, she was arrested while taking money from the victim at a restaurant, police said, adding that the money was also recovered from her possession.