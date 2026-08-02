Faridabad: Woman held for killing lover over delay marriage plan

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Faridabad on Friday for allegedly killing her paramour by slitting his throat while he was asleep, allegedly to seek revenge after he repeatedly delayed plans to marry her, police said on Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was found days after the killing when neighbours reported a foul smell from the locked house. (File photo)

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Police said the 36-year-old victim was a resident of Rampur Shahpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. He had been living in Faridabad for several years and worked as a painter at a residential society. Investigators said the suspect worked as a house help in multiple apartments in the same society. They alleged she had deserted her husband and entered into a relationship with the victim.

Police said the murder took place at the woman’s house in Anangpur on July 25, but came to light only on Thursday after neighbours alerted the police control room when a foul smell began emanating from the locked house.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the woman was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for two days for detailed interrogation and recovery of the murder weapon. “The woman was putting pressure on the victim to marry her. However, he was continuously delaying as he also was married,” Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that the suspect called the victim to her house, made him consume liquor until he fell asleep, and then slit his throat. Investigators said the victim bled to death on the bed, after which the woman locked the house from outside and left. After being traced and detained, she was questioned by the police. During interrogation, investigators said she admitted to the crime, following which she was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the suspect called the victim to her house, made him consume liquor until he fell asleep, and then slit his throat. Investigators said the victim bled to death on the bed, after which the woman locked the house from outside and left. After being traced and detained, she was questioned by the police. During interrogation, investigators said she admitted to the crime, following which she was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the victim’s identity was established after the decomposed body was recovered. His brother registered an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Surajkund police station. Police said the suspect was arrested based on technical evidence.