Farrukhnagar: 1 killed as portion of construction site in caves in

A worker was buried alive, and three others were injured when a portion of a construction site in Sampka village, Farrukhnagar, caved in on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Devdutt, 31, hailing from Palwal’s Kalwa village.

The deceased was identified as Devdutt, 31, hailing from Palwal’s Kalwa village.

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Police said a warehouse was under construction, and a pit was dug for a septic tank installation using precast concrete. Around 2.15 pm, the victims were inside the pit when its surface caved in, burying them under 18-20 feet of mud.

“When other workers raised an alarm, an earth-moving machine available near the construction site was deployed, and three workers were pulled out, but Devdutt remained unlocated,” said a police officer.

ACP (Pataudi) Manoj Kumar and police and fire department personnel also reached the spot.

“The rescue operation continued for around four hours, with two loaders being used to remove the mud.

Devdutt was pulled out of the pit around 6pm and rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The other three workers escaped with minor bruises and provided first aid at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other three workers escaped with minor bruises and provided first aid at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Pataudi police station registered an FIR against the contractor under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The victim’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Friday,” he added.

Devdutt’s family alleged that the contractor took no safety measures. Police said they will arrest the suspect soon.