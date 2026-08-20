F’bad woman in ICU after ‘torture for not marrying 65-year-old’

A 23-year-old woman was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with severe injuries after her aunt and uncle allegedly poured boiling water on her, confined her for days and denied her adequate food for refusing to marry a 65-year-old man, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused are currently on the run and the allegations are being verified.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday morning at the couple’s home in Kureshipur village in Dhauj, Faridabad, but came to light on Wednesday.

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The incident allegedly took place on Sunday morning at the couple’s home in Kureshipur village in Dhauj, Faridabad, but came to light on Wednesday after the woman’s ex-husband and uncle learnt about it and alerted police.

A team from Dhauj police station reached the house around 8.45pm and rescued the woman from a locked room. Police said she was writhing in pain and had severe burns on her limbs, chest and abdomen.

Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of Dhauj police station, said the woman was initially taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad. “However, looking at the severe burn injuries across her body including private parts, doctors referred her to Safdarjung Hospital after providing first aid. Now, she is undergoing treatment there in the ICU,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team was sent to Delhi on Thursday to record the woman’s statement and ascertain the circumstances leading to the alleged assault. Kumar said an FIR would be registered against the couple based on her statement. “They are on the run,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team was sent to Delhi on Thursday to record the woman’s statement and ascertain the circumstances leading to the alleged assault. Kumar said an FIR would be registered against the couple based on her statement. “They are on the run,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the woman’s uncle, she and her husband divorced around two months ago following alleged “interference” in their relationship by the woman’s aunt, 42, and uncle, 45. The woman subsequently moved into the couple’s house.

There, they alleged that the couple later confined her to a room and did not provide her proper meals. They allegedly pressured her to marry a 65-year-old man who had promised to pay the couple ₹3 lakh in exchange for the marriage.

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Police said they were investigating the allegations, including whether the woman was being forced into the marriage in return for money.