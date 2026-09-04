‘Feedback to play role in posting of SHOs’: Gurugram Police

Gurugram: The posting of station house officers (SHOs) at police stations in Gurugram will now be decided on the basis of report cards, with residents’ feedback on their performance being given major weightage, officials said on Thursday.

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Officials said it will be an internal documented report card and officials will take into account public feedback, crime control, investigation quality and response time on incidents and cases.

Officials said private establishments such as shops, markets and fuel stations will be encouraged to install CCTV cameras to bring more areas under surveillance and help in crime detection.

Body-worn cameras have also been made mandatory for police personnel deployed at police checkpoints on roads for drink-driving checks.

Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj took the decisions during a marathon crime meeting on Wednesday night.

Kabiraj said officers against whom there are complaints of harassing public will be removed from public dealing duties and will not be given such postings in the future. They will also face departmental proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} The commissioner said women-specific hotspots have been identified across the city where presence of women is higher at certain times of the day. “A team of at least three to four police personnel will be deployed there from the police station concerned for their security,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commissioner said women-specific hotspots have been identified across the city where presence of women is higher at certain times of the day. “A team of at least three to four police personnel will be deployed there from the police station concerned for their security,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Crime control, disposal of pending cases, night patrolling, women and child safety, drug trafficking, cybercrime, traffic management and handling of public grievances were among the issues discussed.

Kabiraj directed senior officers to make public feedback, response time, investigation quality and public satisfaction part of the monthly assessment of SHOs.

“Complainants should be treated respectfully and should not be unnecessarily harassed by being forced to visit repeatedly for action on their complaints or FIRs,” he said.

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To strengthen night policing, DCP-rank officers will conduct and monitor special patrolling every night, while ACP-rank officers will remain deployed at the police control room round-the-clock. The response time of PCR and emergency response vehicles will be reviewed regularly.

Police presence will be increased at crime hotspots, markets, industrial areas, bus stands, railway stations and other sensitive locations.

The commissioner also directed officers to speed up investigation and disposal of pending and unsolved cases, with an emphasis on scientific and technical evidence in serious crimes.

Police have also been directed to investigate properties linked to drug traffickers, including those purchased before the registration of the first case against them and take legal action for their seizure or demolition if it is established they were purchased using proceeds of crime which was earlier undetected.

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On cybercrime, officers were directed to act immediately on complaints and make efforts to freeze or recover defrauded money in coordination with banks and other agencies.

The commissioner also directed strict traffic enforcement and safety arrangements at accident-prone locations.

Police personnel delivering good policing will be recognised, and a “Best SHO of the Month” will be selected on the basis of public feedback and policing performance.

Kabiraj said the aim is to build public trust through crime prevention, prompt response and accountable policing.