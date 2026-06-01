Fire engulfs factory, tower in Gurugram; no casualties

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Gurugram on Sunday, including a major blaze at an industrial unit near Mushedpur-Khurampur village and another at a commercial building in Sushant Lok Phase-1. No casualties or injuries were reported in either incident, fire officials said.

The larger fire erupted at an industrial unit near Mushedpur-Khurampur village and required eight fire tenders to contain it. (PTI)

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The larger fire broke out at Om Sairam Industry near Mushedpur-Khurampur village around 1.40am and rapidly engulfed the factory premises, prompting a firefighting operation involving eight fire tenders from across the district, officials told HT.

According to fire department officials, personnel from the Pataudi fire station were the first to reach the spot. As flames spread across the unit and thick smoke billowed into the sky, additional fire engines were rushed from Manesar, Bhim Nagar, Sector 37 and Sector 29 fire stations. “The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours of continuous firefighting efforts,” said Narendra Yadav, fire station officer at Sector 29 fire station.

Firefighters from multiple stations joined efforts to bring the factory blaze under control after nearly two hours. (PTI)

Officials said the absence of workers inside the factory at the time of the blaze likely prevented a major tragedy. A search operation will be conducted after cooling operations are completed to ascertain whether anyone remains trapped under debris, Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident on Sunday evening, a fire broke out on the fifth floor of Business Tower in Sushant Lok Phase-1. The blaze was reported from an office premises in the building. Officials said the office was closed due to the weekend and no employees were present when the fire erupted. No injuries were reported in the second incident either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident on Sunday evening, a fire broke out on the fifth floor of Business Tower in Sushant Lok Phase-1. The blaze was reported from an office premises in the building. Officials said the office was closed due to the weekend and no employees were present when the fire erupted. No injuries were reported in the second incident either. {{/usCountry}}

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Locals alerted the fire department after noticing thick smoke emerging from the building.

Teams from the DLF fire station rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though a short circuit is suspected. A detailed investigation will be carried out after the fire is completely extinguished.