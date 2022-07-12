Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana

Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — involved in several cases of extortion, car-jacking, robbery, and smuggling of liquor and narcotics — were apprehended from Bahadurgarh by a special task force (STF) of Haryana police early Monday morning, said police.

Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, STF Haryana, said the five gangsters were nabbed when they were entering Bahadurgarh from Delhi after snatching several SUVs. “Our teams were closing monitoring activities of all gang members, who were active on ground. Our teams were deployed at different places in plain clothes for the past few months and were keeping us updated on the movement of these gangsters,” he said.

Kuhar said that all five are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who dealt in luxury vehicles and drugs. They also supplied weapons to the gang from Delhi to Haryana and Punjab, and were involved in extortion.

“Many gangsters were arrested following rising complaints of extortion...These criminals then started changing engine numbers and chasis numbers of stolen luxury cars and sold them in different states for a good price. They had also involved people from Meerut and Allahabad and gave them a percentage for the same,” he said.

Police said the gang was undergoing huge financial crisis so they planned to enter other business verticals and took tenders for liquor vends in Bhiwani area and other parts of Haryana. “They also took percentage from many liquor businessmen who had taken liquor vends through auction in Gurugram, Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Panipat and Rohtak. They threatened these liquor traders to keep their share and in return they ensured their safety and security,” said Kuhar. “They were behind most criminal activities in Haryana and Punjab and have taken major hold on drugs and liquor businesses in these two states.”

One held in Delhi

A 28-year-old key member of the Bishnoi gang, who had come to Delhi to avenge the killing of gangster Jintender Gogi, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell from Kashmiri Gate bus terminus on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Pawan alias Matru, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab.

