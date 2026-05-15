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Flood rescue mock drill conducted to test emergency preparedness in Ggm

A disaster management drill was held in Gurugram to assess emergency response capabilities for urban floods, involving multiple departments and rescue simulations.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:48 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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A distaster management drill was conducted on Thursday in DLF Phase 1 underpass and Signature Tower Underpass to assess preparedness and inter-departmental coordination during emergencies, officials said.

A simulated scenario of heavy rainfall and waterlogging was created at both the sites and mock rescue and relief operation were carried out at the Basai Pond. (HT)

According to officials the exercise was conducted to check the response capability, incident response systen (IRS), evacuation procedures, medical preparedness and resource mobilisation during urban flood emergencies.

An official from the district disaster management authority (DDMA) said the two locations were identified by the NDRF as highly vulnerable to waterlogging during periods of heavy rainfall.

The exercise is part of a statewide flood rescue mock drillbeing carried out across 13 districts of Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar and Fatehabad.

Officials said the mock drill started at 9 am with sirens sounding across the Mini Secretariat premises. A simulated scenario of heavy rainfall and waterlogging was created at both the sites and mock rescue and relief operation were carried out at the Basai Pond.

The mock drill saw participation from the district administration, health department, revenue and management department, civil defence, NDRF, police, traffic police, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) among other departments.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Uttam Singh said the initial phase of any disaster situation is the most crucial. The top priority is safely evacuating the injured, transporting them to hospitals promptly, and ensuring adequate medical facilities are available. He also added that a district disaster operation centre will be established at the Mini Secretariat.

“The administration is also training 750 young ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ volunteers for disaster management in the city. Of 750, 300 are from NCC, 150 from NSS, 150 from My Bharat and 150 from Bharat Scouts and Guides,” said the DDMA official.

 
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