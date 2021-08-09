Following demolition, urban forest to come up on 150 acres in Khori village

An urban forest spread over 150 acres will be developed in Faridabad’s Khori village, where illegal structures on Aravalli land were recently demolished, officials said on Monday.

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority has started working to develop a restoration plan for the area. Officials said that talks are underway with experts to understand the species of plants and trees that can be planted in this region to restore the natural ecosystem of the Aravalli forests.

Garima Mittal, the chief executive officer of FMDA, said, “A nagar van (city forest) was already approved by the state government, which will be built here as encroachments from the land have been cleared off. The urban forest will be developed over 150 acres, which will help us regain forests in the city. We are in talks with forest officials to identify what species of plants should be planted here so that the original ecosystem of the Aravallis can be restored.”

Over the past few weeks, around 10,000 houses in Khori village were demolished after the Supreme Court on June 7 had ordered the eviction of thousands of slum dwellers encroaching on the Aravalli forest area, holding that “there cannot be a compromise or concession on forest land.”

Meanwhile, debris from the village is still to be cleared completely. Officials said that the demolition drive in the village has been mostly completed, but as people are still taking their belongings to other places, it will take some time for the restoration work to start.

As a part of the eco-restoration plan, the authority also released a helpline -- 01140844855 -- for citizens to contact and help with the restoration project as well as provide inputs. “Several NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and concerned citizens are interested in helping with the eco-restoration in Khori village. We have issued a number where people can share their ideas and all the inputs and ideas will be taken into account while making the final plan,” Mittal said.