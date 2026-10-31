Foreign national arrested with 4.86gm cocaine in Gurugram; second NDPS case against him
The accused, a resident of Noida Sector 55, was arrested by the Gurugram Sector 17 crime branch team on October 29.
Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old Ivory Coast national with 4.86 grams of cocaine near the Sector 17/18 turn, with the cops finding a previous case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him in Ambala, officials said.
The accused, a resident of Noida Sector 55, was arrested by the Gurugram Sector 17 crime branch team on October 29. Police also seized a scooter from his possession, officials said in a statement on Friday.
According to police, a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Sector 17/18 police station following the recovery.
The probe
During questioning, the accused told investigators that he had arrived in India on a tourist visa in 2021 and had brought the cocaine to Gurugram to sell it. Police said he was arrested before he could allegedly sell the contraband.
Verification of his criminal record revealed that an NDPS Act case had previously been registered against him in Ambala. Police have not disclosed further details about the earlier case.
The police are investigating the source of the recovered cocaine and whether the accused was connected to others involved in its supply or distribution. Further legal proceedings are underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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