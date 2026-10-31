Foreign national arrested with 4.86gm cocaine in Gurugram; second NDPS case against him

Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old Ivory Coast national with 4.86 grams of cocaine near the Sector 17/18 turn, with the cops finding a previous case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him in Ambala, officials said. According to police, a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Sector 17/18 police station following the recovery. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational)

The accused, a resident of Noida Sector 55, was arrested by the Gurugram Sector 17 crime branch team on October 29. Police also seized a scooter from his possession, officials said in a statement on Friday.

According to police, a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Sector 17/18 police station following the recovery.

The probe During questioning, the accused told investigators that he had arrived in India on a tourist visa in 2021 and had brought the cocaine to Gurugram to sell it. Police said he was arrested before he could allegedly sell the contraband.

Verification of his criminal record revealed that an NDPS Act case had previously been registered against him in Ambala. Police have not disclosed further details about the earlier case.

The police are investigating the source of the recovered cocaine and whether the accused was connected to others involved in its supply or distribution. Further legal proceedings are underway.