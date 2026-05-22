Forest dept files offence report against RWA member in Gurugram

Gurugram: The forest department has registered a forest offence report against a Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) member of a housing society in Sector 37C for allegedly felling a tree and cutting branches of seven others, officials said on Thursday.

A gardener shows the felled tree at Takshila Heights in Gurugram (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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The report, seen by HT, was registered on May 8 against RWA general secretary Sanjay Malik following complaints from residents of Takshila Heights

According to officials, one mulberry tree was felled, while branches of three peepal trees, one gulmohar tree, and three silk cotton trees were also cut.

District forest officer (DFO) of Gurugram, Raj Kumar, said that any pruning or lopping of branches measuring around 30 cm in girth or diameter requires prior permission from the designated forest or horticulture authority.

“Failure to comply with these regulations attracts penalties,” Kumar said.

Range officer Jai Bhagwan said the penalty will be decided once the investigation is completed.

Malik claimed that the mulberry tree was cut because it was infested with termites and was also obstructing access to the society’s basement. “In the case of other trees, only branches were pruned. We are unaware of the exact length of the branches that were cut, as the society’s gardener was assigned the work,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether permission had been obtained from the forest department for the felling and pruning of trees, he said that no such approval had been taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether permission had been obtained from the forest department for the felling and pruning of trees, he said that no such approval had been taken. {{/usCountry}}