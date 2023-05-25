Man secures 25 lakh loan by using customers’ ID in Gurugram, booked

A former employee of a financial firm was booked for fraudulently using the confidential details of customers to get more than ₹25 lakh loan disbursed in their names, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect has denied any role in disbursing the loans. (Representational image)

Police said that the suspect had opened a bank account using forged documents. At least five pre-approved loans of ₹5 lakh each disbursed in the names of five different customers, were transferred to this account. Officers said the suspect worked as associate sales consultant at the firm’s head office in Sector 45.

They said all the loans were disbursed between April 3 and April 13.

As per investigators, the suspect Aman Kumar, who was yet to be arrested, had allegedly used login credentials of colleagues to get the pre-approved loans disbursed from a private bank. Customers had clicked the advertisement link of these banks after feeding their date of birth and PAN details.

All these customers were contacted by the firm agents, but they showed no interest. Police said that the matter came to light when a customer approached a senior official of the firm on May 12 and complained about getting calls from agents for collection of EMIs of a loan which he had never applied for.

Quoting officials of the firm Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited, police said that an internal inquiry was launched. The IP addresses used to get bank mandates and feeding customer details were tracked down.

They said that authorities later scanned surveillance camera footage of the same time duration. They found the suspect accessing the computer whose IP address was tracked down, soon after which he was sacked.

The firm received at least seven more complaints out of which they are still carrying on inquiry in three cases.

On complaint of the firm, an FIR against the suspect Aman Kumar was registered under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station Tuesday night, said police.

Kumar hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and was living in a rented accommodation in Kanhai urban village, Sector 45. When contacted, Kumar denied his role in the loan disbursals. “I had appeared before police for inquiry two days back. I had left the firm and joined another one. I had asked my new employer to carry out inquiry too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the firm did not respond to HT’s calls and messages seeking a comment.