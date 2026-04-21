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Four arrested from Patna for duping Faridabad woman

Four arrested from Patna for duping Faridabad woman

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 09:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Faridabad, Faridabad police arrested four persons from Patna for allegedly duping a woman of over 2.5 lakh by promising to take her to England, officials said on Tuesday.

Four arrested from Patna for duping Faridabad woman

The accused, who were allegedly operating three accounts used in cybercrime, were remanded in a five-day police custody by a city court and were being questioned, they said.

According to the police, all four accused were arrested on Sunday. They were identified as Ankit and Ravikant , residents of Munger district in Bihar, Bittu , from Jamui district in Bihar, and Akhir Alam , a resident of Araria district in Bihar.

A woman from Faridabad, in her complaint to the Cyber Police Station, NIT, stated that in January 2026, she received a call on WhatsApp from an unknown number, 92. The caller pretended to be a friend and gained her trust. He told her that he would come to India and take her to England.

"He is a class 10th pass. We are questioning all four accused," the spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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