Four held for firing in air to terrorise shop owner for 10 lakh extortion money

Gurugram: Four suspects were arrested for allegedly firing in the air to terrorise a grocery shop owner at Khandsa market in Sector 37, police said on Thursday. Police added that the suspects demanded ₹10 lakh extortion money from the shop owner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firing incident took place on January 16, police said, adding that the four suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects were produced before a city court on Wednesday and are on a three-day police remand for interrogation.

Investigators said that three country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges, two motorcycles, 14 mobile phones and a camera were recovered from their possession.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that arrested suspects have been identified as Indrajeet alias Indra (26), Rinku alias Golu (25), Kartik (24), and Amit (26). He said a reward of ₹10,000 was announced by Haryana police for anyone giving clues on gang leader Indrajeet’s whereabouts.

ACP Sangwan said that Indrajeet is connected with incarcerated gangsters such as Papla Gujjar and Kaushal and was trying to establish a gang in Old Gurugram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are 10 criminal cases registered against Indrajeet in various police stations in Gurugram for murder, loot, abduction and dacoity. Rinku and Kartik have five cases each, while Amit has three cases against him,” ACP Sangwan added.

Investigators said on December 17 last year, three associates of Indrajeet had tried to extort another shop owner. They said that the trio, which included a minor, were arrested on December 20.

Police said that on Indrajeet’s direction, the trio had also shot at a jeweller after barging into his shop during a failed robbery attempt at Om Nagar in Sector 11 on December 6.