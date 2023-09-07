Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
G20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

Sep 07, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Due to the summit meeting, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 and the traffic on the roads of Gurugram city is likely to be affected.

In view of the G-20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8.

The G20 Summit meeting is taking place in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

"All corporate and private institutions were advised to instruct their employees to work from home on September 8 (Friday),” District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

Citizens should travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avoid overcrowding, the advisory added.

