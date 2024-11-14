Gadoli helped his sister run jailed gangster Kaushal’s gang

The wife of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, Manisha, was reportedly running his gang and attempting to revive it with assistance from her fugitive brother Saurabh Gadoli, who is suspected to be hiding in Thailand, according to crime branch officers. Police revealed on Wednesday that the operation was uncovered through Manisha’s interrogation and chats found on an encrypted messaging app on one of her mobile phones. Currently under a six-day police remand following her arrest in Sector 9’s Devilal Colony on Monday, Manisha is reportedly connected with at least six additional gang members, each with subordinate operatives to carry out assigned tasks (HT Photo)

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said that Manisha’s communications indicated that Gadoli, who fled the country three years ago, directed her actions remotely, including identifying businessmen for extortion. “Here in the country, she was running the gang and was putting efforts to revive it with her brother’s help from abroad. Interestingly, Gadoli at present is associated with another gang,” Dahiya said. Police said that Gadoli allegedly has close ties with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

The crime branch officers said Saurabh previously operated for Kaushal in Gurugram and other areas of Haryana, giving him familiarity with the region and the gang members. Manisha, reportedly well-versed in the gang’s operations, assumed leadership due to her husband’s incarceration in Bhondsi district jail. However, financial resources were dwindling, prompting attempts to secure funds through extortion, police said.

Police said Gadoli had previously been booked for two dozen of criminal cases, primarily, in connection with murder and extortion. Gadoli has been on the run since 2021. Police suspect that Gadoli may be have fled to Thailand.

On September 8 and 10, two businessmen—one with a hotel in Neemrana, Rajasthan, and another in Bilaspur, Gurugram—were allegedly threatened with demands of ₹ 5 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively, police said. Investigators are investigating if other businessmen in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi were similarly targeted but may have refrained from reporting it out of fear, they said.

Currently under a six-day police remand following her arrest in Sector 9’s Devilal Colony on Monday, Manisha is reportedly connected with at least six additional gang members, each with subordinate operatives to carry out assigned tasks. “We are coordinating with Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi police and expect to nab more members and henchmen of the gang soon. Simultaneous raids are going on at various locations,” Dahiya said, adding that efforts are underway to disrupt the gang’s financial and arms supply channels. Manisha has also been taken out of state to aid in further recoveries.

Since September, police have arrested 15 of Manisha’s associates, including four shooters apprehended in Manesar on September 20 following an armed encounter. The suspects allegedly attempted to extort a businessman and were found with substantial arms and ammunition. Additionally, three gang members have been detained by Rajasthan police. On Tuesday, Manisha’s father, Suresh Kumar, her aunt Vedwati, and friend Meenakshi were also arrested on suspicion of harbouring her while she was evading capture.