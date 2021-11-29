Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Get trade licence or face sealing, MCG tells 230 shop owners

Owners of at least 230 shops have been served notices by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to procure a trade licence or else their structures will be sealed, said officials on Sunday
(HT Archive)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

Owners of at least 230 shops have been served notices by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to procure a trade licence or else their structures will be sealed, said officials on Sunday.

On Saturday, the MCG sealed 15 shops in Palam Vihar, 14 shops in Sector 4, and nine in sectors 49 and 50.

“It is compulsory for any commercial property to procure a trade licence from the civic body under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. Failure of which will result in the MCG issuing a notice to the owner of the property, and sealing such properties subsequently,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

The sealing drive conducted by the MCG on Saturday primarily covered commercial structures in shopping malls. The drive was initiated a day after a taxation review meeting conducted by MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Friday.

During the review meeting, it was found that the collection from taxes for the 2021-22 fiscal was dipping and directions were subsequently issued to expedite recoveries.

Following a taxation review meeting in July, MCG had sealed five shops in Sector 15 part 2 as the shop owners had failed to procure trade licenses from the civic body.

As per MCG’s taxation records, there are more than 47,000 commercial properties falling under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

