Ggm construction sites to install webcams or face sealing

Gurugram:The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has given construction sites in the city four days to install web cameras to monitor compliance with dust mitigation norms, failing which they could face sealing action, officials said.

Photo for representation (HT)

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Following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the HSPCB has issued show-cause notices to representatives of several construction sites measuring above 500 square metres.

On September 1, HT reported that the HSPCB had summoned around 170 project proponents and construction site representatives to review compliance with dust mitigation measures.

Officials said all eligible construction sites must register themselves on the HSPCB dust portal and keep their registration details available at the project site.

“Every registered construction project should submit a fortnightly self-audit sheet through the dust portal, duly certifying the status of implementation of prescribed dust mitigation measures at the project site. The self-audit shall be submitted regularly within the prescribed timeline,” said Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB (North), Gurugram.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said PM 2.5 and PM 10 sensors or other monitoring equipment must be installed and operated at project sites to monitor particulate matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said PM 2.5 and PM 10 sensors or other monitoring equipment must be installed and operated at project sites to monitor particulate matter. {{/usCountry}}

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“Another major violation seen at construction sitesincludes absence of dust barriers, tarpaulin, green net or scaffolding sheets. All of this must be provided around the entire periphery of the construction site,” she added.

According to the latest figures on the dust portal, 781 registered sites in Gurugram (north) had uploaded 6,196 self-audit reports, while 622 sites in Gurugram (south) submitted 5,300 reports.

Officials said construction sites must have water sprinklers, while trucks or other vehicles transporting sand or debris must be covered thoroughly.

The grinding and cutting of construction materials must not be carried out in the open and should instead be done in enclosed areas with appropriate dust control measures, they added.

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Officials said vehicles carrying construction material, debris or construction and demolition (C&D) waste must be cleaned and their wheels washed before leaving the site to prevent deposition of dust on public roads.