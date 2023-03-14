Ggm property ID details incorrect: residents; officials told to better services

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner PC Meena held a property tax review meeting with the officials concerned on Tuesday and directed them to operate the citizen facilitation centre seven days a week, till March 31, to ensure better and timely services. The directions were issued after residents from different areas alleged that errors have continued to reflect in their property IDs despite the several camps organised by MCG. Residents said that their IDs are showing incorrect details, making it difficult for them to deposit property tax.

MCG officials said that a property tax survey conducted by a private agency in January, 2022, found that properties falling under the tax ambit increased from 307,000 to 514,000. The MCG then created new property IDs based on the survey and invited objections from residents. However, several residents alleged that the new IDs created a faulty database.

Baljeet Singh Rathee, president of DLF Qutub Enclave Residents Welfare Association (QERWA), said they have visited the MCG office at least 30 times but to no avail. “The issue has not been resolved despite submitting all required documents. This is harassment as people are taking time off from work to get this sorted but MCG officials keep asking us to visit again,” he said.

A number of residents have regularly been visiting MCG offices in this regard as most changes have to be modified and updated manually. They said the process is time-consuming and the queues are getting longer.

Many residents who tried updating their details online have also alleged that their applications are being rejected for reasons that are not mentioned in their sale deeds.

Joginder Singh, former president of Sector 57, said technical experts need to intervene to resolve the issue. “They are asking for the apartment area in occupation certificate whereas the document only mentions the number of rooms built. There are multiple faults in the process and residents have given up,” he said.

In response to the allegations, Commissioner Meena said they will look into the complaints and rectify them at the earliest. He added he has asked the team to prepare a list of property tax defaulters of ₹1 lakh and above. “If the defaulter does not pay, the properties will be sealed by the department after the notice period and we will start the auction process,” he said.

MCG officials said that he has directed team to include defaulters of all four categories of residential, industrial, commercial and institutional. “For the recovery of property tax, instructions were given to set up camps in their areas in coordination with the RWA representatives,” said Meena.

During the review of property tax survey, the commissioner said that the properties for which ‘use status’ has changed should be verified again. “The properties which were earlier in the commercial category but have now been converted to residential or industrial, will be re-examined. We have decided to constitute a committee to ensure no revenue loss to the department,” Meena said.

