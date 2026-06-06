GMDA aims to complete Dwarka expressway service roads by September

Construction work on the 7.5-metre-wide service roads along both sides of the Dwarka Expressway is 70% complete and is likely to fully finish by September this year, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Friday.

As per GMDA officials, the service roads on both sides of the Dwarka expressway will provide enhanced access to commuters living in the adjoining residential sectors and provide safer access to residents along the corridor. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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As per GMDA officials, the service roads on both sides of the Dwarka expressway will provide enhanced access to commuters living in the adjoining residential sectors and provide safer access to residents along the corridor.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA said the service road will facilitate local traffic movement and regulate entry and exit points to the expressway. “We have completed 70 percent work and all efforts are being made complete it by September. There are some locations where land needs to be acquired, we are working on it. We are also working to improve intersections and other connecting points to improve commuter movement and safety,” he said.

The work on the project had commenced in March 2024 and is scheduled to be completed by September this year. The service roads are being constructed at a cost of ₹99 crore. As per GMDA, the authority is constructing 27 kms of service roads on both sides, and this road will have two lanes, it will also have entry and exits for the main carriageway. Further, RCC box drains are being constructed to prevent waterlogging.

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{{^usCountry}} The GMDA has also constructed 16.5 km drain along the corridor, Varma said. “This is a crucial project as the Dwarka expressway constructed by NHAI is an access controlled road and it is crucial to construct service roads along it to provide safer access to the commuters,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GMDA has also constructed 16.5 km drain along the corridor, Varma said. “This is a crucial project as the Dwarka expressway constructed by NHAI is an access controlled road and it is crucial to construct service roads along it to provide safer access to the commuters,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In February 2024, NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav had written to Haryana government, stating that Dwarka expressway was an access-controlled road and keeping this in mind, entry and exit are given at designated points for which GMDA has to construct service roads along it but the same had not been taken up by the authority. “Due to delay in construction of sector road by GMDA, the local traffic is accessing the expressway in an unauthorised manner, which is a potential road safety hazard,” the NHAI chairman had written in the letter.