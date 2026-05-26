GMDA begins greening, beautification of major Gurugram junctions

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started beautification and greening work at key intersections across the city, including Atul Kataria Chowk, Mahavir Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, officials said on Monday.

Native and ornamental species including Gulmohar, Kachnar and Tabebuia are being planted across the city. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The work involves plantation of shrubs, plants and grass on roundabouts and green islands, while peripheral areas are being covered with stone and other fixtures to improve aesthetics. Similar works are also underway at Jharsa Chowk and Kanhai Chowk.The authority is planting a mix of ornamental and native tree species across green belts and junctions, including Amaltash, Gulmohar, Kachnar, Spathodea, Tabebuia Rosea, Pilkhan, Ficus Shiela and Ashok Desi, an official said.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said the authority is undertaking large-scale plantation drives, development of earthen patches into green pockets, painting of kerbstones, fencing of green belts to prevent encroachments and other aesthetic enhancement works.

“These intersections witness heavy vehicular movement throughout the day, making them vulnerable to rising temperatures, air pollution and urban heat island effects. Through the development and strengthening of green areas, the pollution will be reduced and the heat island effect will also go down,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to GMDA, around ₹1.5 crore is being spent on the redevelopment of Atul Kataria Chowk, where plantation, pillar beautification and landscaping works are being carried out to improve green cover and aesthetics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to GMDA, around ₹1.5 crore is being spent on the redevelopment of Atul Kataria Chowk, where plantation, pillar beautification and landscaping works are being carried out to improve green cover and aesthetics. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

At Rajiv Chowk, plantation and landscaping works are being executed along with fencing of green islands to prevent encroachments. Officials said around ₹1 crore will be spent at the junction under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.

At Mahavir Chowk, GMDA plans to develop a Miyawaki forest to create a dense green ecosystem and improve the area’s green profile. “At Mahavir Chowk the authority will spend around ₹50 lakhs to increase the green cover and to give a facelift to the open space being developed there. The work will be completed by June 15,” said Godara.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials added that green belts along 45km of roads are also being cleared of malba, excess soil and debris. The belts are being levelled and lowered to function as green drains for improved stormwater management during the monsoon season.