The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all under construction sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city be completed within the next 18 months and tenders for those which are proposed, be issued at the earliest.

GMDA CEO directs STP works to be completed in 18 months, 100 percent usage of tertiary water

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Moreover, GMDA officials have been asked to ensure 100 percent usage of tertiary treated water within the next six months. The directions were given in a review meeting held by GMDA CEO PC Meena, and also attended by GMDA officials, project contractors, and users of tertiary water.

Tertiary treated water is the wastewater that has undergone the third and most advanced stage of purification.

Meena stressed to ensure that no tertiary water is diverted to drain number 8, which comes from Haryana’s Rohtak.

He informed that 143 million litres (MLD) of tertiary treated water from the Dhanwapur STP is currently being utilised for irrigation purposes everyday and around 70 MLD of treated water from Behrampur is being reused for industrial purposes, groundwater recharge, maintenance of green belts, parks and water bodies.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior GMDA official, who was present in the meeting said, “Directions have been issued that sewage treatment and tertiary treatment plants, which are under construction should be completed within 18 months. Tenders for STPs which are planned –- such as 100 MLD at Dhanwapur, 100 MLD in Sector 107, 100 MLD in Behrampur, and 40 MLD in Manesar –- be floated at the earliest and constructed as per stipulated timelines,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior GMDA official, who was present in the meeting said, “Directions have been issued that sewage treatment and tertiary treatment plants, which are under construction should be completed within 18 months. Tenders for STPs which are planned –- such as 100 MLD at Dhanwapur, 100 MLD in Sector 107, 100 MLD in Behrampur, and 40 MLD in Manesar –- be floated at the earliest and constructed as per stipulated timelines,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The development GMDA CEO comes after the recent directions by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ordering that a detailed action plan and execution date of all the projects of Yamuna Rejuvenation Project in the NCR be fixed and arrangements for their long-term maintenance should also be ensured.

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The GMDA is presently constructing 90 MLD tertiary treatment unit at Behrampur STP, and 75 MLD tertiary treatment plant at Dhanwapur.

“During the meeting, it was also made clear that no extensions for the project will be given, and work will have to be completed as per the original deadline,” said another official aware of the meeting.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the two STP upgradation projects of 90 MLD and 75 MLD will be completed by August 2027. “It was also decided to explore the supply of treated water to fire stations for firefighting operations, thereby reducing dependence on freshwater for non-potable uses.The CEO directed that infrastructure planning, including the installation of hydrants and distribution arrangements, be undertaken in advance to ensure optimum utilisation of the additional treated water,” the spokesperson added.