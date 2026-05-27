The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will examine the feasibility of constructing a road from Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi to Ghata village on Gurugram-Faridabad Road to improve connectivity with the proposed Greater SPR (Southern Peripheral Road), officials said on Tuesday.

GMDA, DIAL discuss new Delhi-Gurugram road connectivity projects

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The proposal was discussed during a meeting between GMDA officials and representatives of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) at the GMDA office, where multiple decongestion measures for the Gurugram-Delhi corridor were reviewed.

Senior GMDA officials present in the meeting said the authority will soon hold discussions with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the proposed road alignment.

A senior GMDA official said DIAL had submitted a report proposing construction of a road from Nelson Mandela Marg to Khushboo Chowk in Gurugram, along with development of the SPR and other traffic management measures.

“The GMDA CEO PC Meena in the meeting suggested that instead of extending the road from Nelson Mandela Marg to Khushboo Chowk, it should be taken further to Ghata Chowk so that it can be connected with the proposed Greater SPR road. This extension would offer better connectivity to motorists, as they could travel up to Manesar using the Greater SPR without touching the NH48. We have been directed to study the feasibility of extended alignment,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also included discussions on connecting the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Old Delhi Road to the Dwarka Expressway through Rezangla Chowk. According to the DIAL proposal, the project could reduce traffic load on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway by nearly 9%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also included discussions on connecting the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Old Delhi Road to the Dwarka Expressway through Rezangla Chowk. According to the DIAL proposal, the project could reduce traffic load on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway by nearly 9%. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said GMDA informed the meeting that the existing road in Chauma village is around 10 metres wide and is also proposed to accommodate the Metro line connecting Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka. Additionally, the proposed Old Gurugram Metro corridor will pass along Sushil Aima Road, making construction of an elevated road difficult before Metro designs are finalised.

“During the meeting, GMDA CEO issued instructions to conduct a ground-level feasibility survey for these projects,” the official said.

Discussions were also held regarding the proposed Greater SPR project. GMDA engineers informed the meeting that land acquisition for the road is in its final stages and detailed cost estimates will be prepared after completion of the process.

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The Greater SPR road will begin near Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and pass through MG Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road and Gurugram-Sohna Road before reconnecting with the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Manesar. Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran is currently acquiring land for the project.

Officials present in the meeting included DIAL representatives, GMDA chief town planner Sanjeev Mann, superintending engineer Faisal Ibrahim, executive engineer Amit Godara, project coordinator Priya Sardana, and GMRL officials Namita Kalsi and SD Sharma, among others.