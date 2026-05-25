GMDA extends Dadi Sati flyover tender after no bids received

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has extended the tender deadline for construction of a flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk after no company submitted bids for the ₹39.74 crore project, with officials and contractors citing rising construction costs and scarcity of bitumen as major reasons.

The proposed six-lane structure aims to ease congestion between Dwarka Expressway and IMT Manesar corridor. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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GMDA officials said the tender, floated on April 24, has now been extended till May 29 after no bids were received when it was opened on May 18.

The proposed 900-metre-long flyover is planned on the road connecting Elan Mall in Sector 84 with IMT Manesar. The six-lane structure, with three lanes on each side, is expected to ease congestion at Dadi Sati Chowk, which witnesses heavy traffic jams during morning and evening peak hours.

The development comes days after GMDA, on May 17, announced plans to construct underpasses at Dadi Sati Chowk and Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk in addition to the flyovers proposed as part of traffic decongestion measures along the multi-utility corridor linking Dwarka Expressway and IMT Manesar.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior GMDA official admitted that no contractor had participated in the bidding process. “The tender has been extended till May 28 and contractors can submit their bids. High cost of inputs, scarcity of bitumen is a prime reason that there is reluctance among the contractors to take up civil and other works,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior GMDA official admitted that no contractor had participated in the bidding process. “The tender has been extended till May 28 and contractors can submit their bids. High cost of inputs, scarcity of bitumen is a prime reason that there is reluctance among the contractors to take up civil and other works,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Contractors also alleged delays in release of payments by the authority. Responding to this, another GMDA official said payments are not delayed but the approval process is lengthy. “In comparison to GMDA, the payment system is easier in HSVP and PWD and thus the contractors prefer working for these agencies,” he said.

In another instance, GMDA had floated a ₹7.5 crore tender on April 17 for installation of emergency call boxes at major intersections. No bids were received when the tender opened on May 7, following which the deadline was extended twice. The tender is now scheduled to open on June 19.