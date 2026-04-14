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GMDA floats 1.08 crore tender to desilt key Gurugram storm drain

Work targets sewage inflow into Najafgarh drain; 17 discharge points to be plugged under Yamuna clean-up plan with June 30 deadline.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:53 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a 1.08 crore tender for desilting the Leg 2 stormwater drain between Signature Tower and Bhimgarh Kheri along Sheetla Mata Road to prevent waterlogging ahead of the monsoon and curb the discharge of untreated sewage into key water bodies, officials said.

GMDA floats 1.08 crore tender to desilt key Gurugram storm drain

The contractor will also identify and plug illegal discharge points in the drain to prevent sewage from flowing into the Najafgarh drain and further into the Yamuna River in Delhi.

A senior GMDA official said the last date for submission of bids was April 13, and the work must be completed within three months of award. “A super sucker machine will be deployed to desilt the drain from NH 48 towards Atul Kataria Chowk and thereafter along the Sheetla Mata Road towards Bhim Garh Kheri. This area witnesses regular waterlogging, and desilting the drain before monsoon would prevent it. The contractor will also have to identify and plug the illegal discharge points in the drain,” the official said.

Officials said the move follows directions from the Haryana chief secretary mandating civic agencies to stop sewage discharge into stormwater drains, with timelines set to curb pollution in the Yamuna.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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