GMDA floats tender to construct flyover at Ambedkar Chowk

In a bid to ease the congestion at one the city’s busiest intersections, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday floated the tender for the construction of a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk connecting the junction of sectors 45, 46, 51 and 52.

The project will have to be completed withing two years after allotment of work, said officials. (HT)

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According to officials Ambedkar Chowk serves as a key connecting junction for traffic moving between Ardee City, Sohna Road and adjoining residential sectors.

The underpass will constructed at a cost of ₹32 crore. The project will have to be completed withing two years after allotment of work, said officials.

GMDA officials said that the proposed project includes a 900-metre-long, four-lane flyover from Ardee City towards Sohna Road to facilitate uninterrupted traffic movement and minimise congestion at the intersection. Four-lane service roads will also be developed alongside the flyover to improve access for residents and commercial establishments located along the corridor.

RK Yadav, RWA president of a society in Sector 46, who frequently uses the intersection along with sector residents said that the construction of a flyover was needed at the earliest. “Currently, the chowk experiences heavy congestion particularly during peak hours and people have to wait for at least 10 to 15 minutes to cross it. The flyover will ease congestion and save time,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that GMDA will also develop surface drainage infrastructure and footpaths to prevent waterlogging and passage for pedestrians. Road safety infrastructure such as crash barriers, signage, road markings and other traffic safety measures will be also be installed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that GMDA will also develop surface drainage infrastructure and footpaths to prevent waterlogging and passage for pedestrians. Road safety infrastructure such as crash barriers, signage, road markings and other traffic safety measures will be also be installed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Gurugram is witnessing rapid urban growth and increasing traffic demand. The proposed flyover at Ambedkar Chowk will help improve connectivity and ensure smoother traffic movement in the city,” said CEO GMDA, PC Meena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gurugram is witnessing rapid urban growth and increasing traffic demand. The proposed flyover at Ambedkar Chowk will help improve connectivity and ensure smoother traffic movement in the city,” said CEO GMDA, PC Meena. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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