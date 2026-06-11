GMDA gets 1629 grievances on Mhari Sadak app, 856 resolved

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday said it has received 1,629 grievances through the “Mhari Sadak” mobile application in the last eight months, of which 856 have been resolved.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said this during the 10th district coordination committee meeting held on Wednesday. (HT)

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GMDA CEO PC Meena said this during the 10th district coordination committee meeting held on Wednesday of civic agencies and district administration at the mini-secretariat, chaired by DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government.

Bus drivers and conductors of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) were instructed to report road-related problems. Meena assured repair work to be completed before June 20 on 120 identified roads.

Dhesi in a statement issued by the district administration said, “In line with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s directives, at least one grievance will be included in the agenda of the monthly meeting of the district grievance redressal committee to ensure prompt resolution of citizens’ issues.”

While reviewing compliance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives, Dhesi directed departments concerned to ensure timely completion of pending tasks.

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{{^usCountry}} Meena said tenders have been floated for repairing the damaged roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena said tenders have been floated for repairing the damaged roads. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board officials said five new monitoring stations will be set up in the district to enhance air quality monitoring.

GMDA officials added that the work on the Leg 4 storm water drain along the SPR was nearing completion. Work on only 90 metres stretch is pending and is expected to be completed by June 22. The carrying capacity of the drain is 1,400 cusecs and it can take water from Badshahpur drain during monsoons, they added.

The district food supplies department submitted that PNG gas pipeline services have been expanded and the private providers have issued 2,996 new connections in last few months.