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GMDA outlines 3,500 crore roadmap for roads, flyovers, water; seeks funds

Plan includes SPR elevated corridor, Vatika Chowk cloverleaf and multiple flyovers; DPRs and tenders at various stages, approval pending authority meeting.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has outlined a budget of over 3,500 crore for 2026 to 27, proposing a slate of road, flyover and water infrastructure projects that are currently at various stages from DPR preparation to tendering and approvals, officials said.

Flyovers planned at Ambedkar, Dadi Sati, Bakhtawar Chowk and Millennium City Centre; road repairs from IFFCO Chowk to SPR also proposed. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMDA official said the proposed budget will be submitted for approval in the next authority meeting to be chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The projects include an elevated corridor from NH-48 to Ghata along the Southern Peripheral Road, a cloverleaf at Vatika Chowk, model roads and multiple flyovers at key junctions.

GMDA is expected to finance these projects through a mix of its own revenue streams and government support. Its key income sources include cesses and user charges such as water and sewerage fees, change of land use charges, and receipts from external development charges routed through the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). The authority also receives a share of stamp duty collections from the Gurugram deputy commissioner, along with grants from the government and other miscellaneous receipts.

GMDA said it has prepared the DPR for special repair of the 7.5 km road stretch from IFFCO Chowk to SPR at a cost of 57 crore.

The authority said construction of a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk has been approved at 52 crore, while a flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk will be built for 39 crore, with administrative approval granted for 59 crore. A flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk has also been approved at 80 crore.

It added that a flyover at Millennium City Centre has been approved and a consultant appointed. GMDA has also proposed a four-lane road overbridge over the Delhi-Rewari railway track near the Dwarka Expressway.

On the water infrastructure front, GMDA informed the additional chief secretary that it will spend 166 crore on a 100 MLD water treatment plant and two water tanks at Basai and 54 crore on another 100 MLD WTP at Chandu Budhera.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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