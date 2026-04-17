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GMDA plans another flyover on multi-utility corridor connecting Manesar and Dwarka e-way

To reduce congestion on the multi-utility corridor connecting the Dwarka expressway with Manesar, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to construct a flyover at the Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk (Baba Kanala Chowk) in addition to the already approved flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk on the same road, officials said on Thursday

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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To reduce congestion on the multi-utility corridor connecting the Dwarka expressway with Manesar, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to construct a flyover at the Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk (Baba Kanala Chowk) in addition to the already approved flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk on the same road, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, they will prepare a feasibility study and a detailed project report for the proposed flyover within the next three months and submit them for the authority’s approval (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, they will prepare a feasibility study and a detailed project report for the proposed flyover within the next three months and submit them for the authority’s approval. The tender for the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover, meanwhile, will be floated within one week, they said.

“The proposed flyover aims to alleviate traffic congestion caused by high volumes of heavy vehicles and rising residential populations along this stretch,” said a GMDA official aware of the matter.

The distance between Dadi Sati Chowk and Shahid Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk is around 1.7km, and officials said that traffic conditions at both intersections are almost the same. Motorists use the multi-utility corridor to reach either the Dwarka expressway and NH-48 or move towards Manesar in the opposite direction. Officials said the Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk flyover was proposed by industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh during a recent meeting.

As per a traffic survey conducted by the authority earlier, around 9,700 vehicles pass through the Dadi Sati Chowk between 8am and 10am and 5pm and 8pm. As per Indian Road Safety norms, any intersection which witnesses more than 7,500 vehicles in an hour requires a flyover or underpass.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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