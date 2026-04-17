GMDA plans another flyover on multi-utility corridor connecting Manesar and Dwarka e-way

To reduce congestion on the multi-utility corridor connecting the Dwarka expressway with Manesar, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to construct a flyover at the Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk (Baba Kanala Chowk) in addition to the already approved flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk on the same road, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, they will prepare a feasibility study and a detailed project report for the proposed flyover within the next three months and submit them for the authority’s approval (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to officials, they will prepare a feasibility study and a detailed project report for the proposed flyover within the next three months and submit them for the authority’s approval. The tender for the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover, meanwhile, will be floated within one week, they said.

“The proposed flyover aims to alleviate traffic congestion caused by high volumes of heavy vehicles and rising residential populations along this stretch,” said a GMDA official aware of the matter.

The distance between Dadi Sati Chowk and Shahid Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk is around 1.7km, and officials said that traffic conditions at both intersections are almost the same. Motorists use the multi-utility corridor to reach either the Dwarka expressway and NH-48 or move towards Manesar in the opposite direction. Officials said the Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk flyover was proposed by industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh during a recent meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, local residents said the proposed flyover was a welcome step to decongest the entire stretch from Elan Mall on Dwarka expressway to Manesar. “The two proposed flyovers will decongest the entire stretch, but it must be noted that major traffic on this route is destined for Manesar, and removing the Kherki Daula toll plaza would resolve this congestion problem entirely,” said Pravin Malik, president of the United Association of New Gurugram (a group of RWAs). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, local residents said the proposed flyover was a welcome step to decongest the entire stretch from Elan Mall on Dwarka expressway to Manesar. “The two proposed flyovers will decongest the entire stretch, but it must be noted that major traffic on this route is destined for Manesar, and removing the Kherki Daula toll plaza would resolve this congestion problem entirely,” said Pravin Malik, president of the United Association of New Gurugram (a group of RWAs). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to GMDA officials, a six-lane, 900-metre flyover will be constructed over Dadi Sati Chowk on the road from Elan Mall in Sector 84 towards IMT Manesar. The detailed project report also includes plans for an underpass on Rampura Road beneath this flyover. They added that the authority will construct a retaining wall on both sides to ensure future underpass construction without difficulty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to GMDA officials, a six-lane, 900-metre flyover will be constructed over Dadi Sati Chowk on the road from Elan Mall in Sector 84 towards IMT Manesar. The detailed project report also includes plans for an underpass on Rampura Road beneath this flyover. They added that the authority will construct a retaining wall on both sides to ensure future underpass construction without difficulty. {{/usCountry}}

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As per a traffic survey conducted by the authority earlier, around 9,700 vehicles pass through the Dadi Sati Chowk between 8am and 10am and 5pm and 8pm. As per Indian Road Safety norms, any intersection which witnesses more than 7,500 vehicles in an hour requires a flyover or underpass.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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