The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to make the 10 km road from Iffco Chowk to the proposed Greater Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) signal-free to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

GMDA plans signal-free corridor from Iffco Chowk to Greater SPR

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The authority has hired a consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study for the project. Officials expect that four to five grade separators, including flyovers and underpasses, may be required at major intersections along the route to ensure seamless vehicle movement.

Officials said the proposed underpasses will be constructed at Z-Chowk near the Millennium City Centre metro station, RD Ardee City Chowk, Sector-52 Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, and the Sector-61/62 intersection. “A plan will also be formulated to integrate other intersections along the route with the road. The road will connect to the proposed Greater SPR, the Gurugram-Faridabad road, Sohna road and terminate at Delhi Jaipur highway near Manesar,” said Amit Godara, GMDA executive engineer.

The Haryana government has approved a three-lane underpass at Z Chowk to ease congestion around Millennium City Centre Metro Station. GMDA also plans to construct a cloverleaf interchange and a flyover to connect the road with the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, added officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the road upgrade is important because the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and NCRTC are planning to construct a metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors along this stretch.The metro line will be constructed till Golf Course extension road and the RRTS corridor from Iffco Chowk to Faridabad, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the road upgrade is important because the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and NCRTC are planning to construct a metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors along this stretch.The metro line will be constructed till Golf Course extension road and the RRTS corridor from Iffco Chowk to Faridabad, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Godara said that this road will serve as an alternative route to Manesar. Currently, many commuters use the Delhi-Jaipur Highway but the new route from Greater SPR will provide an alternative to residents travelling from Gurugram, Delhi and Faridabad. “The Iffco Chowk to Greater SPR roads and Millennium City Centre to Dwarka expressway are two key stretches where flyovers and underpasses will be constructed to make these signal-free,” he added.