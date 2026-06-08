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GMDA plans signal-free corridor from Iffco Chowk to Greater SPR

A feasibility study is underway for the 10-km stretch, with flyovers, underpasses and a cloverleaf interchange proposed to improve connectivity.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 07:16 AM IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to make the 10 km road from Iffco Chowk to the proposed Greater Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) signal-free to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

GMDA plans signal-free corridor from Iffco Chowk to Greater SPR
GMDA plans signal-free corridor from Iffco Chowk to Greater SPR

The authority has hired a consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study for the project. Officials expect that four to five grade separators, including flyovers and underpasses, may be required at major intersections along the route to ensure seamless vehicle movement.

Officials said the proposed underpasses will be constructed at Z-Chowk near the Millennium City Centre metro station, RD Ardee City Chowk, Sector-52 Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, and the Sector-61/62 intersection. “A plan will also be formulated to integrate other intersections along the route with the road. The road will connect to the proposed Greater SPR, the Gurugram-Faridabad road, Sohna road and terminate at Delhi Jaipur highway near Manesar,” said Amit Godara, GMDA executive engineer.

The Haryana government has approved a three-lane underpass at Z Chowk to ease congestion around Millennium City Centre Metro Station. GMDA also plans to construct a cloverleaf interchange and a flyover to connect the road with the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, added officials.

Godara said that this road will serve as an alternative route to Manesar. Currently, many commuters use the Delhi-Jaipur Highway but the new route from Greater SPR will provide an alternative to residents travelling from Gurugram, Delhi and Faridabad. “The Iffco Chowk to Greater SPR roads and Millennium City Centre to Dwarka expressway are two key stretches where flyovers and underpasses will be constructed to make these signal-free,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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