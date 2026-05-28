The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday said it has held a consultative meeting with MCG ward councillors to build a collaborative framework aimed at improving civic infrastructure in the city.

GMDA proposes elevated road grid, better drains in meet with councillors

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GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena, who chaired the meeting held on Tuesday, outlined the authority’s infrastructure roadmap focused on decongesting city roads through a network of flyovers and elevated corridors while also strengthening sewage and stormwater systems to tackle recurring waterlogging. Most of the proposed flyovers and elevated corridor projects are currently at the planning stage and are expected to take around two to three years for completion after allotment of work, officials said.

Presenting the plan, Meena said GMDA has proposed five elevated corridors and seven flyovers and underpasses across key mobility routes to create signal-free corridors and reduce travel time for commuters.

According to Meena, elevated roads and flyovers have been planned from NH-48 to Vatika Chowk, Rajiv Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, Mahavir Chowk to IFFCO Chowk and Atul Kataria Chowk to Dwarka Expressway via Dundahera. He added that GMDA is also undertaking special repair of master roads, development of service roads and green belt improvement works.

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{{^usCountry}} Meena said administrative approval has been accorded to 51 major road infrastructure projects worth around ₹386 crore to strengthen connectivity and create a seamless road network in Gurugram. Of these, 12 works have already been allotted, while 39 projects are under the process of allotment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena said administrative approval has been accorded to 51 major road infrastructure projects worth around ₹386 crore to strengthen connectivity and create a seamless road network in Gurugram. Of these, 12 works have already been allotted, while 39 projects are under the process of allotment. {{/usCountry}}

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Key projects include proposed flyovers at Ambedkar Chowk, Dadi Sati Chowk and Baba Kanala Chowk, along with an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

A GMDA spokesperson said councillors were also briefed on drainage strengthening and desilting works being undertaken ahead of the monsoon season. Updates were shared regarding the construction of the Leg-4 Drain, Narsinghpur Drain, Tau Devi Lal Stadium Drain and drainage infrastructure projects in Sectors 68–75, 76–80 and 112–115.

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Officials informed the meeting that over 200 manpower personnel have been deployed for intensive desilting operations across the city.

Addressing concerns raised by public representatives over recurring waterlogging, Meena proposed development of 20–25 retention ponds across Gurugram as a long-term stormwater management measure.

“Through closer collaboration with public representatives, we aim to ensure that developmental works are aligned with on-ground requirements and implemented with greater effectiveness and accountability,” said Meena.