The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has submitted a proposal to the Haryana government seeking approval for construction of a nearly three-kilometre elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to ease congestion on one of the city’s busiest stretches, officials aware of the matter said.

GMDA seeks Haryana nod for elevated road between key Gurugram junctions

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Officials said that once the proposal is approved by the state government, the National Highways Authority of India will execute the project as deposit work for GMDA, while the cost will be borne by the Gurugram authority.

The development follows a meeting held in February this year by Haryana industries minister Rao Narbir Singh with officials of GMDA and NHAI regarding the proposed corridor. During the meeting, Singh directed both agencies to construct an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and further extend it up to the Sector-10 Bus Depot. Earlier plans for the stretch had proposed multiple underpasses and flyovers.

Officials said the elevated road is expected to create a crucial connectivity link between the Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, reducing traffic congestion for commuters travelling through the corridor.

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{{^usCountry}} After GMDA approved the concept of an elevated road, NHAI prepared the design and project estimate for the corridor, officials said. The project is estimated to cost around ₹181 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After GMDA approved the concept of an elevated road, NHAI prepared the design and project estimate for the corridor, officials said. The project is estimated to cost around ₹181 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The estimate and design for the elevated road have been prepared and submitted to the GMDA. Work towards its construction will commence once approval is received from the authority,” said Yogesh Tilak, Project Officer, NHAI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The estimate and design for the elevated road have been prepared and submitted to the GMDA. Work towards its construction will commence once approval is received from the authority,” said Yogesh Tilak, Project Officer, NHAI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GMDA officials said the design and cost estimate have now been forwarded to the Haryana government for approval. Under the proposal, the elevated structure will have three lanes in each direction. A three-lane road will also be developed at ground level below the elevated corridor, while two-lane service roads will be constructed on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA officials said the design and cost estimate have now been forwarded to the Haryana government for approval. Under the proposal, the elevated structure will have three lanes in each direction. A three-lane road will also be developed at ground level below the elevated corridor, while two-lane service roads will be constructed on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said plans to upgrade the Hero Honda Chowk-Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch have been under discussion for nearly five years and have undergone several revisions. The original proposal involved widening the road and constructing a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. It was later revised to include flyovers at Mohammadpur, Sector-37 and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk before shifting to the current elevated road plan.

“The proposal for the construction of the elevated road has been sent to the Government of Haryana for approval. Once approved, the road will be constructed through the NHAI,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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