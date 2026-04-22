The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed construction of a culvert on NH-48 at Narsinghpur to address recurring waterlogging on the highway during monsoon, officials said on Tuesday.

GMDA seeks nod for culvert on NH-48 to fix Narsinghpur waterlogging

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A GMDA spokesperson said the issue was taken up by CEO PC Meena with NHAI during inspections of storm water drains and flood preparedness across the city on Monday. Water from Narsinghpur and adjoining sectors often accumulates on this stretch, leading to severe waterlogging, officials said.

Meena inspected the under-construction stormwater channel from Narsinghpur service lane to the Badshahpur drain, which officials said will help ease flooding. “CEO GMDA further engaged in on-site discussions with the Chairman, NHAI, to facilitate construction of a culvert on NH-48 for better drainage management along this stretch”, the spokesperson added.

A senior GMDA official said the authority will meet NHAI officials at its Dwarka headquarters on Wednesday. “The construction of a culvert at this location will reduce waterlogging considerably, as stormwater from the eastern side of the highway will flow towards the Najafgarh drain through the channel. In case the culvert is not built, then the flow of water will remain slow and waterlogging will persist,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials noted that NHAI had earlier rejected the proposal, citing traffic load and structural safety concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials noted that NHAI had earlier rejected the proposal, citing traffic load and structural safety concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During inspections, Meena also reviewed works at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Rajiv Chowk and CPR, directing faster execution, desilting before monsoon and completion of key drains by May 15. He also flagged illegal sewer discharge near Dhankot and ordered its diversion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During inspections, Meena also reviewed works at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Rajiv Chowk and CPR, directing faster execution, desilting before monsoon and completion of key drains by May 15. He also flagged illegal sewer discharge near Dhankot and ordered its diversion. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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