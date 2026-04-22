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GMDA seeks nod for culvert on NH-48 to fix Narsinghpur waterlogging

Proposal taken up with NHAI after earlier rejection; channel to Najafgarh drain seen key as inspections flag desilting, deadline push.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:17 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed construction of a culvert on NH-48 at Narsinghpur to address recurring waterlogging on the highway during monsoon, officials said on Tuesday.

GMDA seeks nod for culvert on NH-48 to fix Narsinghpur waterlogging

A GMDA spokesperson said the issue was taken up by CEO PC Meena with NHAI during inspections of storm water drains and flood preparedness across the city on Monday. Water from Narsinghpur and adjoining sectors often accumulates on this stretch, leading to severe waterlogging, officials said.

Meena inspected the under-construction stormwater channel from Narsinghpur service lane to the Badshahpur drain, which officials said will help ease flooding. “CEO GMDA further engaged in on-site discussions with the Chairman, NHAI, to facilitate construction of a culvert on NH-48 for better drainage management along this stretch”, the spokesperson added.

A senior GMDA official said the authority will meet NHAI officials at its Dwarka headquarters on Wednesday. “The construction of a culvert at this location will reduce waterlogging considerably, as stormwater from the eastern side of the highway will flow towards the Najafgarh drain through the channel. In case the culvert is not built, then the flow of water will remain slow and waterlogging will persist,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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