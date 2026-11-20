GMDA steps up green belt restoration drive in Ggm
Gurugram: Under its ongoing 30-day road challenge initiative, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified its green belt cleaning and restoration efforts across the city, officials said on Thursday
Gurugram: Under its ongoing 30-day road challenge initiative, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified its green belt cleaning and restoration efforts across the city, officials said on Thursday.
According to a GMDA spokesperson, teams removed accumulated construction and demolition (C&D) waste from roadside green belts along several key roads in sectors 46/47, 45/46, 45/52, 46/51, 50/51, and 30/31.
After the cleaning, GMDA officials said plantation activities have begun along the green belts of roads dividing sectors 46/47, 45/46 and 30/31. The plantation drive aims to strengthen vegetation cover along major road corridors, improve roadside aesthetics and help mitigate dust pollution arising from exposed soil, officials added.
Praveen Kumar, superintending engineer, GMDA, who heads the urban environment division, said that several other stretches in the city have been identified and work will begin after clearing these sites. “The effort is expected to improve the overall environmental quality of major road corridors,” he said.
The Haryana government had launched the 30-day road challenge on October 8 under which civic agencies in the city were asked to improve 100 roads in the city.
Between the Millennium City Metro station and Signature Tower stretch, the authority said it has planted 3,750 trees and 51,042 shrubs. The Rajiv Chowk stretch has 52,080 plantations, including 52,000 shrubs, while the dividing road between sectors 103 and 106 has 36,807 plantations, comprising 2,200 trees and 34,607 shrubs, a Right to Information (RTI) response dated October 21 revealed. The RTI was filed by activist Aseem Takyar
The authority has also listed 32,124 trees and shrubs planted along the Sector 90/91 dividing road and 32,052 along the Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk stretch.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.