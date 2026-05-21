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GMDA to complete Rajiv Chowk stormwater drain project by June 15

The 1.1-km drain passing through Tau Devi Lal Stadium aims to prevent recurring monsoon waterlogging in nearby sectors.

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The construction of a 1.1-km storm water drain connecting the drain near the Rajiv Chowk-Medanta underpass stretch with the master storm water drain on Sohna Road will be completed by June 15, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said.

Officials said the 4.75 crore project will divert rainwater towards the Sohna Road master drain and Badshahpur drain. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said the under-construction drain passes through Tau Devi Lal Stadium and is aimed at diverting water from Sector 32 towards Sector 38, the Medanta hospital road and Rajiv Chowk to the Sohna Road stormwater drain. They said the project is expected to prevent annual waterlogging in the area during the monsoon.

GMDA officials said the drain would connect the stormwater drainage network between sectors 32 and 38 with the master drain on Sohna Road.

“There is heavy waterlogging witnessed in this area, so it was decided to construct a 1.1 km drain which will divert water from this area to Sohna Road and further towards the Badshahpur drain. An amount of 4.75 crore has been spent on this project, and all efforts are being made to ensure that becomes functional by June 15,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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