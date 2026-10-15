GMDA to install 1000 cameras at 70 junctions in Gurugram
Gurugram:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday announced it will install 1,000 CCTV cameras at 70 junctions in the city
Gurugram:
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday announced it will install 1,000 CCTV cameras at 70 junctions in the city.
According to officials, the plan is being undertaken in collaboration with a motor company as part of its CSR at a cost of ₹75 crore.
The plan is to install the cameras on nine road corridors covering 65 km. The cameras and speed radars will help detect traffic violations including driving without helmets, overspeeding, red-light jumping, and wrong-side driving, officials said.
Under the project’s phase two, the coverage will be extended to Manesar, IMT, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sushant Lok, Kanhai and Palam Vihar.
GMDA CEO PC Meena said the initiative would strengthen technology-driven traffic management and enforcement. “Integration with GMDA’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) would enable real-time surveillance, improve coordination among enforcement agencies and facilitate quicker action against traffic violations,” he added.
Under the first phase, 365 CCTV cameras and 29 speed radars have been installed at 23 junctions along four key roads, including the Southern Peripheral Road, Golf Course Extension Road, MG Road and Old Delhi Road. The network includes 285 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, 39 red-light violation detection cameras, 24 general surveillance cameras and 17 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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