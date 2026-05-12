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GMDA to launch flood control room, underpass drills from May 15

Dedicated staff, pumps and machinery will be deployed while desilting and drainage cleaning work has been intensified across the city.

Published on: May 12, 2026 09:09 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will set up a round-the-clock flood control room at its Sector 44 office and begin mock drills at 23 underpasses from May 15 as part of monsoon preparedness measures aimed at preventing waterlogging and managing flooding across the city.

Mock drills will test pumps, DG sets and drainage systems at underpasses maintained by NHAI, DLF and PWD agencies. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The flood control office will function throughout the monsoon period as a central coordination hub for monitoring rainfall-related situations, deployment of resources and addressing public grievances. The authority will also deploy manpower, machinery and pumps at critical locations to tackle flooding.

“The flood control office will have dedicated staff to hear complaints, get feedback and share information with the ground staff. We will be hiring manpower, machinery, tractor-mounted pumps and general mechanical pumps for dewatering at critical locations in the city,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

Singh said mobile tractor-mounted pump sets, suction tankers, DG sets and pumping machinery will be kept ready for deployment. He added that GMDA has intensified desilting and cleaning operations across the drainage network. “We also have a strong focus on regular cleaning and maintenance of drain inlets, road gullies and the drainage network to facilitate quick discharge of storm water from the master roads of Gurugram. Workers have been engaged to desilt the drains and remove debris and other obstructions which hamper water flow in the drains,” he said.

The functioning of pumping machinery, diesel generator sets, drainage systems and sump cleaning operations will be tested during the drills, with fire tenders deployed for filling and testing operations wherever required.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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