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GMDA’s Leg 4 drain along SPR to be ready by June 15 before monsoon

The 4.5km drain running parallel to NH-48 will carry up to 1,400 cusecs of storm water and support the city’s drainage network.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 08:09 AM IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Construction of the 4.5km Leg 4 drain along the southern peripheral road (SPR) will be completed by June 15, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Sunday, adding that 95% of the work has been done.

Officials said excess rainwater can be diverted through a gate system once the new drain becomes operational this month. (HT Photo)
Officials said excess rainwater can be diverted through a gate system once the new drain becomes operational this month. (HT Photo)

The authority said the Leg 4 storm water drain will alleviate pressure on the Badshahpur Drain (Leg 3) and improve the drainage system in neighbouring waterlogging-prone areas. A GMDA spokesperson said that authority CEO PC Meena had conducted a field visit of the Leg 4 drain, and other storm water drainage works on Sunday to ensure that the work is completed before monsoon.

The visit by GMDA CEO comes a day before Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to arrive in the city. Also, union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar has asked the GMDA to plan and construct a drain which can take storm water from the city to Yamuna via Sohna, Nuh and Palwal.

Subsequently, CEO Meena inspected the drain currently under construction near the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Officials informed him that this project is expected to be completed by June 15, and it will minimise waterlogging near Medanta underpass and the Medanta road.

The officials also said that a new drain will be used to channelise rainwater accumulating near the National Highway directly to Leg 3 from the outskirts of Khandsa village. The drainage system is set to become more effective through the use of barrels being constructed using trenchless technology near the Sunbeam Factory at Narsinghpur, they added. The GMDA CEO also reviewed the progress of the three barrels being constructed beneath NH-48 using trenchless technology.

In Sector 37D, the CEO directed officials to expedite the work of constructing a junction of drains to ensure its completion before the onset of the monsoon season. “GMDA is prioritising the completion of all critical drainage projects before the onset of the monsoon season to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience during the monsoon,” Meena said in a statement on Sunday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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