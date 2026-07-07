The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) plan to make the Sector 72 boosting station operational by the end of July has hit a roadblock after tests found around 20 major leaks in a master water pipeline laid in 2013-14, delaying commissioning of a key project meant to supply water to sectors 58 to 74, officials said.

The authority has sought action from HSVP and the contractor to complete pending work, testing and documentation before the network can be used. (HT Archive)

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According to a GMDA official aware of the matter, the authority tested the pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant up to Krisumi Residences on Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and detected around 20 leaks. The matter has been taken up with Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and higher authorities have been informed.

“The 18-km-long water pipeline was laid from 2013 onwards, but it was not operational till now. Last year, the authority started the work to operationalise this 18-km pipeline from Chandu Budhera to Sector 72 boosting station along Dwarka Expressway and CPR. Two months back, testing was started to commission the pipeline, which revealed around 20 major leaks from the Chandu Budhera plant up to CPR,” the GMDA official said.

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{{^usCountry}} GMDA said defects were found in June near Elan Mall, the CNG pump, Sector 36, the Sector 37D service road, Ramprastha City, the railway crossing, the Ashok Patel office, CPR, Pareena Society and the CPR junction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA said defects were found in June near Elan Mall, the CNG pump, Sector 36, the Sector 37D service road, Ramprastha City, the railway crossing, the Ashok Patel office, CPR, Pareena Society and the CPR junction. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation revealed that pipes that have been laid are not connected, and there are gaps of four to five inches, which need a major exercise to be repaired. Repairing the entire pipeline will take time and we have apprised the government and higher authorities,” the official said.

When asked why the pipeline remained non-functional for over a decade, the GMDA official said land acquisition issues prevented nearly 500 metres of pipeline from being laid near the Central Peripheral Road. “The matter is under legal arbitration between the contractor and HSVP, and the pipeline was never officially handed over to GMDA,” the official cited above said.

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The pipeline is critical for operationalising the ₹200 crore Sector 72 boosting time,ion, which has a capacity of 262 MLD and will supply water to sectors 58 to 74.

GMDA has written to HSVP, asking it to address deficiencies, direct the project contractor to complete pending work, and undertake testing, commissioning and documentation.

When asked whether any inquiry or technical audit had been ordered, the GMDA official said the authority was awaiting a response from HSVP on the issue.

The tender for the approximately 18-km pipeline was awarded by HSVP on December 6, 2012, for about ₹144 crore with a 21-month completion deadline. GMDA took over the city’s master water supply network in 2018.

A senior HSVP official said the authority was yet to receive GMDA’s letter. “We will look into the matter and take necessary action,” he said.