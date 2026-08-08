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GMDA to construct sewage treatment plant in Sec 107

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to develop a 100 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Sector 107 and 400 MLD pumping station in order to prevent untreated sewage water flowing into Yamuna via Najafgarh drain, officials said on Friday

Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 08:13:30 IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to develop a 100 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Sector 107 and 400 MLD pumping station in order to prevent untreated sewage water flowing into Yamuna via Najafgarh drain, officials said on Friday.

Tender for the project has been floated, and is likely to be awarded in the next three months, officials said.
Tender for the project has been floated, and is likely to be awarded in the next three months, officials said.

Tender for the project has been floated, and is likely to be awarded in the next three months.

Under this project, an amount of 197 crore will be spent by the authority to build the STP and a 400 MLD main pumping station on a 49-acre landin Sector 107. GMDA officials said this land was bought by the authority from Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Vibhor Doohan, executive engineer of GMDA said this sewer treatment plant is being constructed to treat the sewage generated in sectors 81 to 115. It will be completed in around 1.5 years after the work starts.

“The tender for 100 MLD STP and 400 MLD pumping station has been floated and work will be awarded in the next three months. The plant will be based on SBR technology and it will also generate power,” Doohan said.

The city currently has a total of 433 MLD installed sewage treatment capacity, comprising 170 MLD at Behrampur unit, 218 MLD at Dhanwapur STP, 20 MLD at Jahajgarh STP, and 25 MLD at the IMT Manesar STP.

GMDA CEO PC Meena had earlier stated that the authority plans to increase the city’s sewage treatment capacity by 340 MLD through four new STPs, taking the total treatment capacity in Gurugram from the existing 433 MLD to 773 MLD.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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