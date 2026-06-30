GMRL plans double-decker metro-road lines at two Gurugram sites

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has identified Krishna Chowk near Palam Vihar and the Old Delhi Road near Sector 21 for integrated double-decker metro-road lines under the second phase of the Gurugram Metro project, with the revised ₹1,409 crore tender now incorporating ₹200 crore worth of civil works for the project.

The integrated structures at Krishna Chowk and Old Delhi Road form part of the revised metro tender and will be built as deposit works for GMDA. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The double-decker structures, to be built as deposit works on behalf of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), will be integrated with the proposed Sector 9 to Cyber Hub metro corridor. GMRL has also sought an advance payment of ₹100 crore from the GMDA to begin planning, tendering and execution of the work.

A senior GMRL official said the cost of the integrated structures has been included in the revised tender, which has been sent to the World Bank for approval. “The cost of constructing these civil structures has been included in the revised tender of ₹1,409 crore that has been sent to the World Bank for approval. The structures will optimise space at the ground level and ensure smooth traffic flow at the two locations,” the official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The double-decker concept along parts of the phase two metro alignment had been announced earlier. The latest proposal identifies Krishna Chowk near Palam Vihar and the Old Delhi Road near Sector 21 as the locations for the structures and details the project’s funding and execution plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The double-decker concept along parts of the phase two metro alignment had been announced earlier. The latest proposal identifies Krishna Chowk near Palam Vihar and the Old Delhi Road near Sector 21 as the locations for the structures and details the project’s funding and execution plan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Under the design, one level will carry the metro viaduct while the other will accommodate an elevated road, with both structures supported on common piers.

“The amount is being sought as an advance deposit. The actual amount payable by the GMDA will be based on the actual expenditure incurred during execution,” a letter issued by the GMRL chief project manager-2 stated.

Referring to the Old Delhi Road project, GMRL said it will construct only the portion of the flyover integrated with the metro viaduct and related structures. “The remaining portion of the flyover will have to be built by the GMDA simultaneously so that the entire flyover can be opened as a single integrated project,” the letter added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GMRL has also proposed a similar integrated double-decker structure for the stretch between Ghata and Vatika Chowk on the Sector 56 to Pachgaon metro route. The proposal has been submitted to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC).