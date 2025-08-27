GMRL to conduct study of three proposed underpassess

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has decided to conduct technical and feasibility study for construction of only three underpasses, out of the five proposed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) along the phase two of metro alignment to ensure smooth movement of traffic, said officials. As per GMRL, the GMDA had proposed construction of six underpasses.

GMRL has decided not to consider two underpasses proposed by the authority at Railway Road (connecting sectors 3,4,5 roads) and Sheetla Mata road as these are not aligned with the metro project, and the railway line can be constructed without the proposed underpasses, said a senior GMRL official, adding that the underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk which falls in the phase one of the metro project will be constructed.

As per GMRL, the GMDA had proposed construction of six underpasses, including the one at Bakhtawar Chowk which has been included in the civic construction project for which tender has been awarded.

“Out of proposed five in the second phase, the corporation will conduct technical and feasibility study of three proposed structures at Old Delhi Road on Krishna Chowk, Rezangla Chowk and Sushil Aima Road. These structures are along the metro line and we will take the final call after conducting studies. However two more underpasses are not along the alignment and these are likely to be dropped,” a senior GMRL official aware of the matter, said, adding that they wanted to focus on construction of the metro line as underpasses could prove to be a major distraction.

The Haryana government had earlier approved GMDA’s proposal of constructing six underpasses by GMRL and an estimate of ₹350 crore was also sanctioned for these projects. No timelines have been fixed as the proposal is still in pre=planning phase, said officials.

A senior government official said that a high level meeting is proposed to be held on September 1 to discuss various matters related to construction of the Gurugram Metro.

GMRL awards work for tree plantation.

GMRL will be carrying out a plantation drive in Kadarpur village to compensate for the felling of 1,800 trees along the metro route from Millennium City centre to Sector 9 for the first phase. As per an official aware of the matter, Haryana Forest Development Corporation (HFDC) has been given the responsibility of planting 18,000 trees in the land provided by the Municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) at Kadarpur.

According to the proposal submitted by HFDC, plantation will be done at a cost of ₹3.76 crore and these plants will also be taken care of for five years.

A GMRL official said that to get the work started, the metro corporation has already deposited 50 percent of the amount with HFDC. “We have asked HFDC to start the plantation campaign as soon as possible.”