Grap measure: Civic body bans tree pruning in Gurugram till Jan 2023

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday said it has banned tree pruning in the city from October 1 till January 2023, as part of the measures being taken under the graded response action plan (Grap) to combat winter pollution.

A decision was taken in a meeting held at the MCG office in Sector 34 on Tuesday night, to discuss various Grap measures, municipal officials said, adding that such a ban is a first in the city.

“Pruning needs to be banned for a period of four months at least as trees help in dust mitigation. Furthermore, pruned branches are often left beside the trees where they dry up over time and are later burnt, adding to the air pollution. The MCG is making all efforts to better maintain air quality and so it was decided to ban tree pruning during the Grap period,” said Subhash Yadav, nodal officer, environment and sustainability wing, MCG.

Yadav, who proposed the idea of the ban during the meeting, further said only trees found obstructing visibility of traffic signals and preventing pedestrian movement on footpaths will be trimmed by the civic body.

“The decision to ban tree pruning is welcome. Trees help in dust mitigation, especially on stretches with a high volume of vehicles. Further, prohibiting pruning will also help reduce the burning of wood during winter months. The MCG needs to, however, concentrate on other Grap measures too for bringing down air pollution,” Suneel Pandey, director, environment and waste management division, TERI School of Advanced Studies, which specializes in the field of sustainable development, said.

The MCG also decided to set up hoardings along stretches with high construction activities such as Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and Sohna Road. According to officials, the hoardings will display Grap measures related to construction which builders need to adhere to.

The corporation formed teams to monitor construction sites and ensure that open waste, coal, and wood are not burnt. Routes for mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling were also finalised. MCG officials clarified that water from sewerage treatment plants (STPs) will be used by water tankers and fire tenders to douse roads and trees.

“The MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has asked officers to ensure compliance with Grap measures. During the Grap period, fines will be issued to people who resort to pollution enhancing activities,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said.

Ahuja also directed officials to ensure that solid waste and debris from roads and construction, along with demolition (C&D) waste gets cleared from across the city.

“The MCG commissioner asked enforcement teams to direct builders to ensure compliance with environmental rules which mandate covering of construction material and regular water sprinkling. It will also be mandatory to cover construction material and debris when they are being transported,” Rohilla said.

Ahuja further asked MCG officials to order all owners of dhabas, restaurants, and hotels to not use wood and coal during the Grap period.

