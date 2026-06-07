Gurugram: 2 held for supplying bank account in 78 lakh ‘digital arrest’ case

Gurugram: Gurugram Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men accused of providing a bank account used to route money in a ₹78 lakh “digital arrest” case.

During the investigation, police found that ₹24 lakh of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account held by one of the accused. (Representative photo)

The first accused, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to two days of police custody on Thursday, and the other accused, a native of Meerut, was arrested from his rented accommodation in Ghaziabad on Friday.

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The arrests stem from a complaint filed on November 28, 2025, by a man who alleged that fraudsters posing as police officers kept him under a digital arrest between November 21 and 28 and coerced him into transferring ₹78 lakh.

During the investigation, police found that ₹24 lakh of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account held by one of the accused. According to investigators, he had sold the account to the second accused for ₹70,000, who then allegedly passed it on to another person for ₹2.2 lakh.

Police said the account was allegedly used as part of a wider cyber fraud network. Investigators also found that 52 complaints had previously been registered in connection with transactions routed through the same account.

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{{^usCountry}} The two accused have been booked under sections 319 (cheating by personation) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A probe is underway to identify others involved in the fraud, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two accused have been booked under sections 319 (cheating by personation) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A probe is underway to identify others involved in the fraud, police added. {{/usCountry}}